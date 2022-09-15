Dr. Michael Hirt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hirt, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hirt, MD
Dr. Michael Hirt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Hirt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hirt's Office Locations
-
1
Tarzana5620 Wilbur Ave Ste 220, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-2848
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirt?
Was in a terrible bind with a bad case of anemia, Dr. Hirt's office and his nurse Valerie worked above and beyond to help this long process go through. They followed up with calls and I was always in good hands. Dr. Hirt has always been about treating the whole body, watching all levels of blood, cholesterol, looking for early markers for cancer, disease and staying on board with his health regiment (which also include a few supplements) my overall health has maintained exceptional.
About Dr. Michael Hirt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1639279292
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirt works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.