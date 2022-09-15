Overview of Dr. Michael Hirt, MD

Dr. Michael Hirt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Hirt works at Center For Integrative Medicine in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.