Dr. Michael Hodde, DO

Pain Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Michael Hodde, DO

Dr. Michael Hodde, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Hodde works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hodde's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C4, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2020
    i recently had my first visit with dr hodde at the penn cherry hill nj facility for neck and shoulder pain. i found him to be very knowledgeable, professional and empathetic. he took the time needed to listen and answer my questions asked to him. he gave me literature to read pertaining to his diagnosis. i would recommend him highly.
    anthony — Jul 12, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Hodde, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1548688443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hodde, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hodde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hodde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hodde works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hodde’s profile.

    Dr. Hodde has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hodde has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

