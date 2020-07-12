Dr. Michael Hodde, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hodde, DO
Dr. Michael Hodde, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C4, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Galaxy Health Network
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
i recently had my first visit with dr hodde at the penn cherry hill nj facility for neck and shoulder pain. i found him to be very knowledgeable, professional and empathetic. he took the time needed to listen and answer my questions asked to him. he gave me literature to read pertaining to his diagnosis. i would recommend him highly.
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Temple University Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
