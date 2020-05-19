Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD
Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Hoffer works at
Dr. Hoffer's Office Locations
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to schedule a same-day appt (during the COVID-time) with Dr. Hoffer for what ended up being an ear infection that was causing me way too much discomfort and intermittent pain. Dr. Hoffer & the attending resident provided me with thorough care, clear explanations of the problem & how to alleviate it, and while I was there checked my other unaffected ear and cleaned out too many years of earwax. I left knowing the proper next steps, with the prescription called into my CVS, a follow-up appt scheduled for next week, & feeling very confident that I received grade A+ care...I highly recommend Dr. Hoffer & the entire Univ. of Miami ENT department :)
About Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821069626
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffer works at
Dr. Hoffer has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffer.
