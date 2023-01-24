Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD
Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit At Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 794-3300
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp75 RONALD REAGAN BLVD, Warwick, NY 10990 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Crystal Run Healthcare61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 703-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Very caring and knowledgeable. Highly recommend!!!!
About Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164697611
Education & Certifications
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Urology
