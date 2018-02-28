See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD

Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Hoffman works at Bay Rheumatology in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations

    Bay Rheumatology M.d. PC
    560 Northern Blvd Ste 107, Great Neck, NY 11021 (516) 498-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Chest Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Chest Pain

Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 28, 2018
    Dr. Michael Hoffman has been caring for my 96 mother for over 5 years. He is smart, kind, compassionate and caring. I can say the same about his office staff. We are very fortunate to have found him.
    Feb 28, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman works at Bay Rheumatology in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hoffman’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

