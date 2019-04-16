Dr. Michael Hoffmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hoffmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Hoffmann, MD
Dr. Michael Hoffmann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Exton, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Hoffmann works at
Dr. Hoffmann's Office Locations
Chester County Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates460 Creamery Way Ste 103, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 384-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most caring and amazing doctor he excels at what he does. I was going to go to California to have a tumor removed at a very famose head and neck institute. When I found out the Dr Hoffman had a way higher success rate. And he did such a wonderful job I didn’t need to have reconstructive surgery after! He’s also done many ear tube surgeries on me as well. You will not find a dr who cares more about you. Trust me. He may seem hurried it’s just because his brain works so quick!
About Dr. Michael Hoffmann, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1841276425
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmann works at
Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.
