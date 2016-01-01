Overview

Dr. Michael Hogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hogan works at Franciscan Physician Network in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Logansport, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.