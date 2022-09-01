Dr. Hohnadel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hohnadel, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Hohnadel, DO is a Dermatologist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Hohnadel works at
Locations
Rio Valley Dermatology PA864 Central Blvd Ste 3000, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 546-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Honadel has been treating my very fair skin for at least 10 years. He has removed several cancers successfully. He is always cheerful, pleasant and efficient. My skin is in good hands.
About Dr. Michael Hohnadel, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477646537
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hohnadel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hohnadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hohnadel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hohnadel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hohnadel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hohnadel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hohnadel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hohnadel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.