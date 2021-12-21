Overview of Dr. Michael Hold, MD

Dr. Michael Hold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Hold works at WOMEN'S HEALTH CARE CENTER OF HOUSTON in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.