Dr. Hollander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hollander, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hollander, MD
Dr. Michael Hollander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Hollander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hollander's Office Locations
-
1
Nighat Sarwar M.d. Inc.16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 400, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 986-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollander?
Dr Hollander repaired my shattered shoulder last January. This was a surgery with no guarantees as the injury was so severe. I am pain free and have complete use of my arm. Dr Hollander was caring and thorough during my treatment. And his staff, especially Frank, is first rate.
About Dr. Michael Hollander, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194818021
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch/Mass Genl Hosp
- Boston Medical Center Corporation
- U Calif
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollander works at
Dr. Hollander has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.