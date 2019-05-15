Dr. Michael Holliday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holliday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Holliday, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Holliday, MD
Dr. Michael Holliday, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Holliday works at
Dr. Holliday's Office Locations
Ucla Health Head & Neck Surgery in Santa Monica1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (424) 259-6559
Thousand Oaks Pulmonary Clinic/UCLA100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I usually don’t take the time to do reviews but I felt compelled to. I thought Dr Holliday was absolutely fantastic. I have had some worries about some throat issues I’ve had recently. Dr Holliday gave me a very thorough exam, spent PLENTY of time explaining thing to me, and answered all of my questions. He completely put my mind at ease. I HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Holliday, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1831414234
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holliday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holliday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holliday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holliday works at
Dr. Holliday has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holliday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Holliday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holliday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holliday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holliday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.