Dr. Michael Holmes, MD
Dr. Michael Holmes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
Bassett Medical Center1 Atwell Rd, Cooperstown, NY 13326 Directions (607) 547-3181
- 3 23 Arterial Plz, Gloversville, NY 12078 Directions (518) 773-2303
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC99 E State St Ste G05, Gloversville, NY 12078 Directions (518) 773-2303
- Ellis Hospital
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Holmes has been my only cardiologist. He is very thoughtful, has a keen intellect and is a great communicator. He has his patient' best interests in mind and always takes the time to talk; he can easily explain any medical issues to his patients. Congratulations on your new job and promotion. You will be missed!
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
