Dr. Michael Holmstrom, MD
Dr. Michael Holmstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear). They accept Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
5848 S Fashion Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 (801) 314-4900
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Holmstrom perfomed tkr surgery 19 months ago on my knee, and the results have been excellent. Knee is now pain free, stable, and flexibility is nearly as good the other leg. I found Dr. Holmstrom to be low key, good at explaining the procedure, and would recommend him to anyone considering knee surgery!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
