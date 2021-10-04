See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Michael Holmstrom, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Holmstrom, MD

Dr. Michael Holmstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holmstrom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5848 S Fashion Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 314-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Riverton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 04, 2021
    Dr. Holmstrom perfomed tkr surgery 19 months ago on my knee, and the results have been excellent. Knee is now pain free, stable, and flexibility is nearly as good the other leg. I found Dr. Holmstrom to be low key, good at explaining the procedure, and would recommend him to anyone considering knee surgery!
    About Dr. Michael Holmstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356384283
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Holmstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holmstrom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holmstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holmstrom has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

