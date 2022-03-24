Overview of Dr. Michael Holt, MD

Dr. Michael Holt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Holt works at University Orthopedic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Replacement and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.