Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Holzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.
Oklahoma City3366 NW Expressway Ste 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 943-1137
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Very friendly and personable! Easy to talk to and never in a rush!!!
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Urology
