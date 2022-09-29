Overview of Dr. Michael Holzer, MD

Dr. Michael Holzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Holzer works at Urology Specialists of Central Oklahoma, LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.