Overview

Dr. Michael Hong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Hong works at Trinity Medical Cardiology in Cheektowaga, NY with other offices in Hamburg, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.