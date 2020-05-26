Overview of Dr. Michael Honor, MD

Dr. Michael Honor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Honor works at Starling Physicians in New Britain, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.