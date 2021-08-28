Overview

Dr. Michael Hoosien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Hoosien works at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.