Dr. Michael Hopen, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Hopen, MD

Dr. Michael Hopen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. 

Dr. Hopen works at Indiana Eye Clinic in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hopen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Eye Clinic LLC
    30 N Emerson Ave, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 881-3937
  2. 2
    Abrams Eyecare Associates
    3850 Shore Dr Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 293-1420
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Indianapolis Ophthalmology
    11455 N Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 846-4223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Ultrasound, Eye
Blepharitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Ultrasound, Eye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Goniotomy
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinoschisis
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2017
    I would recommend Dr. Hopen to anyone. He is very thorough. I have an usual eye issue; something you don't see every day, and he's been excellent to work with. He was the one the figured out I had a much larger problem than just an eye issue.
    Denver, CO — Jul 11, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Hopen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689993347
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
