Dr. Michael Hopkins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (9)
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Hopkins, MD

Dr. Michael Hopkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Hopkins works at The Plastic Surgery Center P.c. in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hopkins' Office Locations

    The Plastic Surgery Center P.c.
    2207 San Pedro Dr Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 884-4242
    Turning Pointe Healthpc
    4101 Morris St NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 615-7972
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Hopkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497821581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
