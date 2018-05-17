Overview of Dr. Michael Hopson, MD

Dr. Michael Hopson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Hopson works at Houston Methodist in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.