Overview

Dr. Michael Horaist, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Horaist works at Michael F. Horaist, MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.