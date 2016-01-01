Overview of Dr. Michael Horn, MD

Dr. Michael Horn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY.



Dr. Horn works at CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.