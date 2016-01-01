Dr. Michael Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Horn, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Horn, MD
Dr. Michael Horn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Horn works at
Dr. Horn's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 350, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?
About Dr. Michael Horn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1730105099
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Horn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn works at
Dr. Horn has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.