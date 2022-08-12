See All Hand Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD

Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Horowitz works at Brooklyn Premier Orthopedics in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations

    Center for Musculoskeletal Disorder
    177 N Dean St Ste 301, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 510-3777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Universal Diagnostic Laboratory Inc.
    1414 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 510-3777
    Brooklyn Premier Orthopedics
    142 Joralemon St Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 759-6100
    Physician suites NYC
    20 E 46th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 759-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Staten Island University Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autoimmune Diseases
Avulsion Fracture
Bone Disorders
Autoimmune Diseases
Avulsion Fracture
Bone Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases
Avulsion Fracture
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complex Fractures
Compound Fracture
Compression Fracture
Constipation
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Sprain
Extra-Articular Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hand Injury
Hiatal Hernia
Intra-Articular Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nerve Injury
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Pediatric Fractures
Peptic Ulcer
Pseudoarthrosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Skin Grafts
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Traumatic Injuries
Trigger Finger
Upper Extremity Fracture
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Pain
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2022
    He was very patient and took his time hearing me out. He is a very kind doctor and great at explaining things to patients, I really appreciate that he was thorough with his examination even though he ultimately was unable to help with my specific problem. I truly felt like I was in good hands with Dr. Horowitz.
    About Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447498415
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Connecticut Health Center-Hand Surgery
    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Internship
    • SUNY Downstate Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
    Undergraduate School
    • CUNY Queens College
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
