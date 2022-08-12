Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations
1
Center for Musculoskeletal Disorder177 N Dean St Ste 301, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 510-3777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Universal Diagnostic Laboratory Inc.1414 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (201) 510-3777
3
Brooklyn Premier Orthopedics142 Joralemon St Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 759-6100
4
Physician suites NYC20 E 46th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Directions (718) 759-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He was very patient and took his time hearing me out. He is a very kind doctor and great at explaining things to patients, I really appreciate that he was thorough with his examination even though he ultimately was unable to help with my specific problem. I truly felt like I was in good hands with Dr. Horowitz.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1447498415
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut Health Center-Hand Surgery
- Staten Island University Hospital
- SUNY Downstate Medical Ctr
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- CUNY Queens College
- Hand Surgery
