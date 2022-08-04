Overview of Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM

Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Horwitz works at Feet For Life in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.