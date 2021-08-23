Dr. Hoss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Hoss, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hoss, MD
Dr. Michael Hoss, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA.
Dr. Hoss works at
Dr. Hoss' Office Locations
-
1
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center Inc4801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-2180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoss?
Patients rarely meet an Interventional Radiologist, but I did chance to meet Dr. Hoss who was reading my wife's results. He is smart, thorough, an excellent communicator, and just plain nice.
About Dr. Michael Hoss, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1447679501
Education & Certifications
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoss works at
Dr. Hoss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.