Dr. Michael Hoss, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Michael Hoss, MD

Dr. Michael Hoss, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. 

Dr. Hoss works at Women's & Children's Specialty Center ' Alexandria in Lafayette, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center Inc
    4801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 470-2180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Hoss, MD

Specialties
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447679501
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hoss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hoss works at Women's & Children's Specialty Center ' Alexandria in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hoss’s profile.

Dr. Hoss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

