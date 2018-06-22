Dr. Michael Hotchkiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hotchkiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hotchkiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hotchkiss, MD
Dr. Michael Hotchkiss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.
Dr. Hotchkiss' Office Locations
Hotchkiss ObGyn11350 Pembrooke Sq Ste 303, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 374-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Hotchkiss! I have been a patient 28 years.
About Dr. Michael Hotchkiss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1326116401
Education & Certifications
- University MD Hospital
- University Of Maryland
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Drexel University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Hotchkiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hotchkiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hotchkiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotchkiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotchkiss.
