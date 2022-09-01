Dr. Michael House, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael House, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael House, MD
Dr. Michael House, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Muenster Memorial Hospital, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. House works at
Dr. House's Office Locations
Denton Office3200 Colorado Blvd Ste 101, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 331-7222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Orthopedic Specialists3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 316, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (817) 540-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Muenster Memorial Hospital
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael House quickly diagnosed my shoulder pain as impingement. I received an injection of cortisol and a referral for physical therapy to correct the problem that caused my pain. Everyone at Ortho Texas Denton were kind and very professional.
About Dr. Michael House, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1285613653
Education & Certifications
- Univ. of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Univ of AL
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas A&M University
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. House has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. House accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. House has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. House speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. House, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. House appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.