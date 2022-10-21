Dr. Michael House, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael House, MD
Dr. Michael House, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Indiana University Medical Center545 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-0113
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-8330Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Iu Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center11645 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 944-0113
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very professional and a nice man. Was very descriptive and informative. Did the whipple on me and saved my life. Ty Dr. House
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528232451
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. House has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. House accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Abdominoplasty and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
