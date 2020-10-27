Overview of Dr. Michael Howard, MD

Dr. Michael Howard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.