Dr. Michael Howard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (76)
Map Pin Small Lake Forest, IL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Howard, MD

Dr. Michael Howard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Howard works at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howard's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Women's Services
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd # B, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 271-4250
    NorthShore Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    501 Skokie Blvd Ste 250, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 504-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Birthmark
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer
Breast Surgical Procedure
Brow Lift
Burn Injuries
Capsulotomy
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dermabrasion
Excision of Cyst
Gynecomastia Repair
Hidradenitis
Laceration Repair
Lesion Removal
Lip, Excision or Resection
Localized Fat Deposits
Neck Lift
Nipple Reconstruction
Reconstructive Surgery
Scar Revision Surgery
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Third-Degree Burns
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 27, 2020
    Dr. Howard is by far one of the best doctors I have ever come across. He is very welcoming, truly cares about his patients, is understanding of any/all my concerns, and performs high-quality work. He was the first and the only consult I had as I was deciding on surgery. After meeting with him and having him spend over an hour talking to me about the procedure, the recovery process, what should be expected long term, answering all of my questions, and more, I knew that I had no reason to look any further for another surgeon. After surgery, Dr. Howard and his team were extremely accommodating at my post-op appointments. I walked out of each appointment happier than when I walked in, which I did not think was possible! This procedure was life-changing and I could not thank him enough. I HIGHLY recommend choosing Dr. Howard and his team. You will not be disappointed.
    Stacy Teslenko — Oct 27, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Howard, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1366542789
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howard has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

