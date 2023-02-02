Dr. Michael Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Howard, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Howard, MD
Dr. Michael Howard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Travis AFB, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
David Grant Medical Center101 Bodin Cir, Travis AFB, CA 94535 Directions (707) 423-3735Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hovis Orthopaedic Clinic PC10810 Parkside Dr # 211, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 251-3030
Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 250-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Incredibly kind and knowledgeable, very grateful for Dr Howard!
About Dr. Michael Howard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hosptial / Drexel College Of Medicine
- Mount Carmel Regional Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Mid America Nazarene University, Olathe, Kansas
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.