Dr. Michael Hsia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Initial visit didn't go all that well, but I contributed it to his having a bad day as he seemed to be greatly overworked. He is a wonderful doctor who really knows what he is doing and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Urology
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Dr. Hsia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsia accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsia has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsia.
