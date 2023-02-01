Dr. Michael Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hsu, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hsu, MD
Dr. Michael Hsu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baystate Medical Center
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations
-
1
201 Health Park Blvd Ste 107, St Augustine, FL 32086
Directions
(904) 824-4277
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
Dr Hsu is an awesome surgeon, he was clear and to the point. After reviewing my CT scan, Dr Hsu informed me that I had a colon blockage in which we made plans to go ahead and do surgery at Flagler Hosp. He explained everything from start to finish how the procedure was going to go. Dr Hsu came in every day after my surgery including Saturday and Sunday to see how I was progressing. I would recommend Dr. Hsu to anyone who needed a professional general surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Hsu, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1043325848
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- SAINT ELIZABETH HEALTH CENTER
- University Of Southern California
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Chinese.
206 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.