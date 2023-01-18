Overview of Dr. Michael Huang, MD

Dr. Michael Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Huang works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Glenoid Labrum Tear and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.