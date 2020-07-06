See All Plastic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Michael Hueneke, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (31)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Hueneke, MD

Dr. Michael Hueneke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Hueneke works at Plastic Surgery Affiliates, Inc. in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hueneke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Affiliates, Inc.
    1914 Charlotte Ave Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 703-2489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tissue Expansion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Would definitely recommend Dr. Hueneke. He is very caring and concerned about his patients and takes the time to sit down and go through the procedure and exactly what you expect. He is honest and does not do surgery just to do it, he makes sure you understand what to expect. Everyone in the office is professional and caring. Great Results.
    Susan — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Hueneke, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548392673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hueneke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hueneke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hueneke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hueneke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hueneke works at Plastic Surgery Affiliates, Inc. in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hueneke’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hueneke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hueneke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hueneke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hueneke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.