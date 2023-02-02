Overview of Dr. Michael Hugar, MD

Dr. Michael Hugar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Hugar works at Elmhurst Medical Associates in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.