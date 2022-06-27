Overview of Dr. Michael Hughes, MD

Dr. Michael Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at UofL Physicians Surgery/University Surgical Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.