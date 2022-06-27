See All General Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Michael Hughes, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Hughes, MD

Dr. Michael Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Hughes works at UofL Physicians Surgery/University Surgical Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UofL Physicians Surgery/University Surgical Associates
    200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8303
  2. 2
    Vanguard Surgical LLC
    2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 375, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Jun 27, 2022
    I've suffered for over thirty years with gastroparesis and was brushed off by many of doctors from the Mayo clinic up and down. I meet with Dr. Hughes he took his time to explain my condition and I decided that I trusted him and his staff totally, within two weeks he had me set for surgery. His staff kept me informed as they dealt with my insurance since I was from out of state doctor Hughes did such a great job ln logging everything he was able to get approval for surgery. Today is day four since I had surgery and I have no stomach pain at all. I can't say enough about doctor Hughes and his staff I forgot what having no pain is like. Thank you so much for what you have done for me.
    Gary Feigenbaum — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831133644
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota - Fairview Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at UofL Physicians Surgery/University Surgical Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Excision of Stomach Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

