Dr. Michael Hull, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Hull works at Central Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Center of Edmond in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Nasopharyngitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.