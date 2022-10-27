Dr. Michael Hulstyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hulstyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hulstyn, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hulstyn, MD
Dr. Michael Hulstyn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Hulstyn works at
Dr. Hulstyn's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Office2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 457-1500
-
2
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-1530Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
University Orthopedics Inc.1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 884-1177
-
4
University Orthopedics Inc.45 Wells St Ste 204, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 637-7929
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hulstyn?
Everyone I dealt with was friendly and professional. That helped put me at ease during a stressful time.
About Dr. Michael Hulstyn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1508814062
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hulstyn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hulstyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hulstyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hulstyn works at
Dr. Hulstyn has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hulstyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hulstyn speaks Dutch.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hulstyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hulstyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hulstyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hulstyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.