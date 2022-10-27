Overview of Dr. Michael Hulstyn, MD

Dr. Michael Hulstyn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Hulstyn works at UNIVERSITY ORTHOPEDICS INC in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI, East Greenwich, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.