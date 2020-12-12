Dr. Michael Hurst, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hurst, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.
Dameron Ambulatory Care Center530 W Acacia St Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95203 Directions (209) 944-5410
Smartcare - Alpine1620 Alpine Blvd Ste 110, Alpine, CA 91901 Directions (619) 662-4100
- Dameron Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He listens very well and takes you seriously, when you have a injury or serious condition, highly recommend him
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurst speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
