Overview of Dr. Michael Hurst, DO

Dr. Michael Hurst, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.



Dr. Hurst works at DAMERON HOSPITAL in Stockton, CA with other offices in Alpine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.