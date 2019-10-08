Overview of Dr. Michael Hurwitz, MD

Dr. Michael Hurwitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Hurwitz works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.