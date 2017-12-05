Overview of Dr. Michael Hutzel, DPM

Dr. Michael Hutzel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Hutzel works at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Levittown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.