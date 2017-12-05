Dr. Michael Hutzel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hutzel, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Hutzel, DPM
Dr. Michael Hutzel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Hutzel works at
Dr. Hutzel's Office Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Hospital4295 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 605-0205
-
2
Advance Physical Therapy P.c.2920 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown, NY 11756 Directions (516) 735-4048
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hutzel?
Dr.Hutzel is an excellent Doctor. He's very personnel with his patients and has always showed interest in how I really feel. He never makes you wait for an appt and will always take you last minute. I would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Hutzel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457347361
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutzel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutzel works at
Dr. Hutzel speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.