Overview of Dr. Michael Hyman, MD

Dr. Michael Hyman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hyman works at Michael Hyman in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.