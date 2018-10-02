Dr. Michael Imbriano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imbriano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Imbriano, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Premier MD757 Us Highway 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-5268
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Imbriano is a very caring and kind man. As a RN for 30 years I am very satisfied with the care I have received, he listens as well as advises. I am pleased that he also works with my endocrinologist helping manage my thyroid as well.
About Dr. Michael Imbriano, DO
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Winthrop University Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imbriano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imbriano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imbriano has seen patients for Acidosis, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imbriano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
