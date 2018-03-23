See All Pediatricians in Wilkes Barre, PA
Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD

Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They graduated from FLORENCE DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Imbrogno works at Wyoming Valley Pediatrics in Wilkes Barre, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Imbrogno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wyoming Valley Pediatrics
    3 OAK CTR, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 822-7070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Dementia or Depression Screening
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 23, 2018
    I've had Dr Michael for both my boys from right after birth through their teem years. I cannot say enough good things about him. He's a good person and an excellent doctor. He never leaves you guessing.
    Rob Legath in Pond Creek, PA — Mar 23, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD
    About Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1417914979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FLORENCE DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imbrogno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imbrogno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imbrogno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imbrogno works at Wyoming Valley Pediatrics in Wilkes Barre, PA. View the full address on Dr. Imbrogno’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Imbrogno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imbrogno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imbrogno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imbrogno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

