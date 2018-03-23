Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imbrogno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD
Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They graduated from FLORENCE DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Imbrogno works at
Dr. Imbrogno's Office Locations
Wyoming Valley Pediatrics3 OAK CTR, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 822-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I've had Dr Michael for both my boys from right after birth through their teem years. I cannot say enough good things about him. He's a good person and an excellent doctor. He never leaves you guessing.
About Dr. Michael Imbrogno, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Italian
- 1417914979
Education & Certifications
- FLORENCE DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
