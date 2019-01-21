Dr. Michael Indelicato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indelicato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Indelicato, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Arthritis Associates Inc.39 Cross St Ste 103, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 532-4077
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent practioner
About Dr. Michael Indelicato, DO
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154577476
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester Medical Center
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Indelicato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Indelicato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Indelicato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Indelicato has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indelicato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Indelicato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indelicato.
