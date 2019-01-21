Overview of Dr. Michael Indelicato, DO

Dr. Michael Indelicato, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Indelicato works at Arthritis Associates, Inc. in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.