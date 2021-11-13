Dr. Insler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Insler, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Insler, MD
Dr. Michael Insler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Insler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Insler's Office Locations
-
1
Lsuhsc Medicine2020 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 588-5804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Insler?
Dr. Insler my only regret was not being able to see you again on my check up the next day after you performed my lasik surgery. I wanted to tell you Thank you very much!
About Dr. Michael Insler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1023192481
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Insler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Insler works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Insler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Insler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Insler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Insler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.