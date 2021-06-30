Dr. Michael Isaacson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Isaacson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Isaacson, MD
Dr. Michael Isaacson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Isaacson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Isaacson's Office Locations
-
1
Urological Consultants9420 Key West Ave Ste 420, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 258-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isaacson?
I have been a patient of Dr. Issacson for several years and could not be more pleased. He has successfully guided me through several male and urinary issues. He does not rush you, listens to what you say And will give you honest options for your care. If he were to leave this practice I would follow as a patient. Can’t say enough good things about him. Thank you Dr Issacson for all your help..
About Dr. Michael Isaacson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1225262314
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaacson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaacson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaacson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaacson works at
Dr. Isaacson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaacson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.