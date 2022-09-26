See All Pediatric Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Pediatric Surgery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Ishitani, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Ishitani works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-6905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 26, 2022
    Dr. Ishitani is on my child’s medical team and is the best medical provider we’ve had so far at Mayo. You can tell he is a family man because he exhibits outstanding bed side manner while my child is present, but will have the serious conversation with us with an understanding perspective. He is excellent with our child and has the ability to brighten her day in a less than ideal situation. My wife and I trust his judgement as he’s been amazing to our family for over 6 years. He’s also the only doctor on the team who listens to my wife’s and I medical concerns with our child.
    For our daughter, E — Sep 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Ishitani, MD
    About Dr. Michael Ishitani, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366420564
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hosp-Los Angeles|U Va Hlth Scis Ctr
    • University of Virginia
    • University of Virginia
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

