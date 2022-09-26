Dr. Michael Ishitani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ishitani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ishitani, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ishitani, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Cancer Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-6905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ishitani is on my child’s medical team and is the best medical provider we’ve had so far at Mayo. You can tell he is a family man because he exhibits outstanding bed side manner while my child is present, but will have the serious conversation with us with an understanding perspective. He is excellent with our child and has the ability to brighten her day in a less than ideal situation. My wife and I trust his judgement as he’s been amazing to our family for over 6 years. He’s also the only doctor on the team who listens to my wife’s and I medical concerns with our child.
About Dr. Michael Ishitani, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1366420564
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp-Los Angeles|U Va Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
