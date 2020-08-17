Dr. Michael Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jackson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jackson, MD
Dr. Michael Jackson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Southeastern OB/GYN Center5311 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson has been my physician for thirteen years. He always takes the time to explain things and was beyond helpful during my infertility issues. I have since moved out close to Effingham but refuse to change doctors because he is worth the drive. As far as wait times, I am pleased that he puts patients givig birth or emergency at Candler first. It can be frustrating if on a time crunch which is why I always set out more than enough time for my visit.
About Dr. Michael Jackson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730268046
Education & Certifications
- Meml Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
